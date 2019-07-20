Nike has issued a formal apology to a Black family who wrongfully adjudged of stealing a $12 basketball upon exiting a retail outlet. To make matters all the more confusing: Nike promised to conduct a private investigation into the alleged "racial profiling," but only after offering the young couple and their infant a formal "I'm Sorry" via the press.

That being said, Tamiya Dickerson and Joel Stallworth, the couple who purchased the item for their googly-eyed 18-month old child, were clearly in the right to file their accusations against the retail giant, having recorded the exchange. Within hours of being uploaded to multiple social media feeds, the video of the incident quickly went viral, prompting Nike to take measures into their own hands.

"We are taking the recent situation at our Santa Monica store very seriously, and we are currently investigating the facts. We have reached out to the family to express our deepest apologies, and we will continue to work with our teams to ensure we deliver on our expectations for consumer experiences," a rep for Nike wrote in response to the now-viral clip.

Upon being apprehended by the Nike store manager, two police officers answering a call to arms joined in accusing the couple of shoplifting. Thankfully, Dickerson and Stallworth had their receipt on hand, which they then returned to the manager in protest for a complete refund of the Nike product they'd just purchased.

