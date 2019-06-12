Nike reportedly has plans to release Derek Fisher's Nike Air Max Uptempo PE that he donned during the 2002 season.

The Lakers inspired colorway boasts a white leather construction, complete with yellow overlays and purple detailing on the Nike swooshes and logos on the heel. The only difference from the Air Max Uptempo PE that Fisher wore and the pair hitting retailers is the lack of his No. 2 on the tongue.

Nike has not yet announced a release date, but rumors suggest the kicks will be dropping in the coming weeks for the retail price of $150.

Take a look at the official images below and stay tuned for release details.

Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

