The Nike React WR ISPA (abbreviation for Improvise, Scavage, Protect, Adapt) is returning to retailers in a trio of colorways, featuring a perforated mesh upper in place of the deconstructed water-resistant bootie for the summer months.

The kicks come in the following colorways: "Ghost Aqua," "Platinum Tint/Volt" and "Dusty Peach." All three of the runners will be up for grabs starting this Thursday, June 6, at 10am ET.

Nike React WR ISPA/Nike

Per Nike:

ISPA, which sits within Nike Sportswear’s special projects, adds to its philosophy of utility and performance for the built environment with a seasonal update in the Nike React Runner ISPA. The key difference is in the upper construction: Perforated mesh replaces a deconstructed water-resistant bootie for the summer months.

Again, the Nike React Runner ISPA will be available in three different colorways starting tomorrow via nike.com and at select Nike retailers. Continue scrolling for a closer look at each of the upcoming colorways.

Nike React WR ISPA Ghost Aqua/Nike

Nike React WR ISPA Ghost Aqua/Nike

Nike React WR ISPA Ghost Aqua/Nike

Nike React WR ISPA Dusty Peach/Nike

Nike React WR ISPA Dusty Peach/Nike

Nike React WR ISPA Dusty Peach/Nike

Nike React WR ISPA Platinum Tint/Nike

Nike React WR ISPA Platinum Tint/Nike

Nike React WR ISPA Platinum Tint/Nike