Nike has been creating an array of shoes with their brand new React technology which is essentially a competitor to Adidas' Boost material. React has been a huge hit amongst sneakerheads and recently, Nike has been trying to implement React into some of their older, more classic silhouettes. One of the shoes to receive the React treatment is the Nike Presto which has been turned into the appropriately named Nike React Presto.

If you're a fan of the Presto who has been collecting shoes for a while, then you probably remember the "Trouble At Home" colorway from the year 2000. The shoe was black and featured lightning graphics all throughout the upper. This very same colorway is now being transplanted onto the Nike React Presto which should be great news for all of you OG's out there. The shoe follows the exact same color and graphical scheme with the only difference being the overall silhouette.

According to Sneaker News, these will cost $120 USD although there is no concrete release date. For now, you can expect these to come out sometime in the Fall.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike