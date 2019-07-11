For the last couple of months, Nike has been dropping new colorways of the Nike React Presto which is a contemporary take on a classic Nike silhouette. The Presto has been around for a while now and Nike saw fit to give it a healthy dose of React technology. For those who don't know, React is a Midsole technology that is competing with Adidas Boost for the comfortable shoe throne. Sneakerheads are loving React so far and with the Presto React, this fact feeling remains the same.

The latest colorway of the shoe to be revealed is called "Tomato Tornado" and looks exactly how you would imagine. The upper is red, while the cage on the side is black. From there, the midsole is white with hints of brown on the back heel, tongue, and back part of the midsole. On the insole, there is a cute little caricature of a tomato stuck inside of a tornado.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, this pair will be dropping soon for $120 USD. Will you be looking to cop or are these a pass for you?

Image via Nike

