Nike has been doing big things with React technology over the last couple of years and sneakerheads are taking notice. The technology is Nike's answer to Boost which has been making waves for Adidas ever since the midpoint of the decade. Nike has added React to countless silhouettes, including the Nike React Presto which launched earlier this year.

The brand has been giving this silhouette plenty of new colorways and as we head into 2020, they are planning even more. In the images below, you can see a tiger stripe offering which is immediately recognizable. The upper has an orange base while black tiger stripes make their way throughout. From there, the midsole is white with orange and black highlights added to create some contrast.

According to Sneaker News, these will be coming out in a few months from now so be sure to stay on the lookout for these. If you haven't experienced React technology yet and want an eclectic-looking sneaker, this might be the pair for you. Let us know in the comments below what you think of these and whether or not you plan on copping.

Image via Nike

