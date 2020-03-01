If you're a fan of Nike sneakers, you're probably aware of the Nike Presto which is a huge classic when it comes to lifestyle type silhouettes. Sneakerheads have looked to the Presto over the years as the perfect shoe to slip on when you need to go somewhere but don't want to think too hard about your outfit. It's a versatile shoe with some great colorways that have stood the test of time. Last year, Nike updated the classic model but adding React technology to the midsole. Since then, the Beaverton brand has dropped numerous colorways and more are on the horizon.

The latest offering features a fresh perspective on Nike's infamous "Galaxy" motif. The toe box of the shoe has a starry pattern that is made of shades of purple and pink. From there, the colors fade into black on the back heel in a gradient fashion. Orange highlights are placed onto the midsole as well as the Nike swoosh on the toe box.

Sneaker News is reporting that these will be dropping within a few weeks for $130 USD. Let us know if you plan on copping?

