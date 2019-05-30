With the Summer just a few weeks away, Nike is offering up a plethora of colorways of their newest silhouettes, many of which pay homage to classic models of the past. In terms of new silhouettes, the Nike React Presto is amongst one of the most impressive as it takes a classic Nike model and transforms it to make it a little bit more contemporary, all while injecting it with React technology in the midsole. The latest colorway of the shoe, which is being dubbed "Cassette" takes the consumer all the way back to the 90s with some wavy aesthetics that are synonymous with the decade.

Perhaps the most notable part of the shoe is the turquoise lace cage and lavender accents on the Nike swoosh and midsole. Mixed with the white upper, this sneaker has the same color scheme as the infamous Air Jordan 5 "Grape" model that became popular thanks to Will Smith's sitcom, The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air. Black suede can also be found on the back heel and on the tongue with white laces going through it.

There is no official release date for this shoe although it should be hitting Nike.com within the next few weeks for $120 USD, according to Sneaker News.

Image via Nike

