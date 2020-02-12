Sneaker brands have always been quick to capitalize on certain holidays and traditions. Valentine's Day is no different as various sneaker companies come through with red and pink colorways of established silhouettes, to celebrate the occasion. The Hallmark holiday is meant to be a time to express your love for your significant other and with this latest Nike React Element 55, Nike is trying to do just that.

As you can see, the upper is covered in red material while a white midsole provides some contrast. While there are no direct references to Valentine's Day, there is no denying the fact this shoe was made specifically for the occasion. If you're going on a date this Friday and need some shoes that match the festivities, these are definitely a great choice. Considering the fact these don't have hearts on them or any other Valentine's branding, they would be perfect for the Spring, as well.

According to Sneaker News, these are dropping today, for $130 USD. Let us know in the comments what you think and whether or not you would cop them for yourself?

Image via Nike

