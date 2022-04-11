Paul George has consistently had one of the best basketball signatures in the NBA since dropping the Nike PG 1 just six years ago. Since that time, George has been able to increase his profile in the league, and he is seen as one of the backbones of the Los Angeles Clippers franchise. Having said that, 2022 has been a special time for George as his Nike PG 6 has been released to the masses, and it continues to get some brand new colorways.

One of those colorways is a classic offering that all Nike and Jumpman fans should know by now. Of course, this is the "Bred" model which is found below. "Bred" stands for "Black-Red" and this colorway certainly lives up to that legacy. The upper is mostly made of black mess, all while the highlights found throughout the shoe are red. We have a white tongue and some grey marbling on the midsole, which helps bring the entire look of the shoe together.

For now, there is no release date for this shoe, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of the Nike PG 6, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike