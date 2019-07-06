Paul George was one of three finalists for the NBA MVP trophy this past season and while he didn't win, there is no denying just how special of a player he is. George is also known for his ultra-successful signature shoe with Nike which has been largely considered to be one of the best lines on the market. This year, George and Nike released the PG3 to the world and the first colorway was dubbed "NASA" and modeled after astronaut's gear.

Since then, Geroge has revisited the space theme and it looks as though he is going right back to it with the colorway found below. This particular version of the shoe seems to be more focused on recreating the aesthetic of the moon which is known for its grey, rocky exterior.

The upper is mostly made of white mesh while hits of black suede can be found all the way throughout as well. From there, cement grey is and black speckles cover the midsole which is what truly ties in the Moon aesthetic together.

According to Sneaker News, these will be dropping on August 1st for an undisclosed price.

