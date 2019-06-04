Kevin Durant has been sidelined with an injury for much of these playoffs but it hasn't stopped the Golden State Warriors from thriving out on the court. Should the team win the title this season, Durant will have three championships to his name which will help immortalize him as one of the best players to ever step out onto the court. Despite his success with the Warriors, there are plenty of rumors and reports that he'll eventually sign elsewhere this Summer, although according to a new Nike t-shirt, that might not be true.

Twitter user Audel Del Toro noticed a Kevin Durant t-shirt on Nike's website, which can be found here, and features all of the places KD has played on the back. On the bottom of the list, San Francisco is curiously listed as one of the locations. This is significant because the Warriors are moving from Oracle Arena in Oakland to Chase Center in San Francisco next season.

If you're following along and putting the pieces together, this could be a hint that Durant is staying in Golden State, although that's purely conjecture. The shirt seems as though it's part of the promotion for the Nike KD 12 and it would be irresponsible for Nike to assume Durant wouldn't play for the Warriors next season.

We'll only know what Durant's decision will be on June 30th, although for now, we're sure Chris Broussard is excited by this latest news.