LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers are currently in the midst of a deep playoff run where in just a few days, they will be competing in the Western Conference Finals, with an NBA Finals appearance on the line. Fans are understandably anxious to find out who they will be playing, although it's clear it's going to be a fun matchup for everyone involved. Throughout the postseason, LeBron has been wearing a ton of new sneakers although none of them have made it to market. Now, LeBron's Nike Soldier 14 is getting a "Lakers" offering that will, indeed, be hitting store shelves.

LeBron's Soldier line has marketed itself on being more affordable, while also offering some unique silhouettes and color schemes. With this "Lakers" colorway, we are getting a mismatched aesthetic, where the right foot is yellow and the left foot is purple. This layout will make you stick out on the court, and if you like vibrant colors, these will most certainly be for you.

A release date has yet to be determined for these, although you can expect them to come out soon, for $140 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike