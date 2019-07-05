Michael Jordan made the "Bred" (Black/Red) colorway popular during his career with the Chicago Bulls and Nike hasn't looked back since. Pretty well every shoe that has ever been released by the brand has come out in a black and red version which makes sense considering just how clean it looks. Even signature shoes that aren't affiliated with Jordan are given the "Bred" treatment and LeBron James is no different. The latest LeBron signature shoe to come out is the Soldier 13 and in the coming weeks, it will be getting the Chicago Bulls colorway.

The overall aesthetics of the sneaker are pretty simple as the upper is covered in black material, while red highlights appear on the cuff, straps, and even the outsole. There is LeBron James branding throughout and overall, this shoe will certainly be clean out on the court. You can never go wrong with a pair of LeBron's and this particular pair is no different.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, they will be coming out in the coming weeks for $140 USD.

Image via Nike

