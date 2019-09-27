Ever since LeBron James signed with the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2018 offseason, Nike has been blessing fans of the team with a plethora of purple and gold basketball shoes. As you can imagine, most of these colorways have been placed on LeBron's basketball sneakers and whenever they drop, they're gobbled up pretty quickly. For instance, in just a couple of weeks, the Nike LeBron 17 is set to release in, you guessed it, a Lakers colorway.

This past week, Nike revealed yet another Lakers shoe, except this time the purple and gold is being transplanted to the Nike LeBron Soldier 13. The shoe is mostly covered in purple while gold appears on the Nike swoosh and outsole. The straps that run across the upper are black and finally, white highlights are found throughout, particularly on the midsole.

According to Sneaker News, these are set to release on Friday, October 1st for $140 USD. Let us know in the comments below if you plan on copping these to hoop in this season.

