LeBron James has had a ton of great signature shoes throughout his time in the NBA. One of those models is the Nike LeBron 9, which received a ton of dope retros last year. Coming into 2022, there was still one more LeBron 9 retro left to be released, and that shoe just so happened to be the one that everyone was waiting for. Of course, this model is none other than the "Watch The Throne" offering which was more of an urban legend than anything else back in the day.

Today was a special day for sneakerheads and LeBron fans as the shoe's retro would be released at certain retails, although mostly, through the Nike SNKRS App. Typically, the SNKRS app hands out a plethora of Ls, and that is exactly what happened today as various fans were unable to get their hands on a pair.

As you can see in the tweets below, there were various disappointed sneakerheads who either missed out on their size or couldn't get a pair at all. This is a common occurrence in the life of consumers these days, which is certainly unfortunate. However, when you realize just how hyped up this shoe was, you definitely can't be surprised.

Let us know if you were able to cop a pair, in the comments section below.

