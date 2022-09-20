LeBron James' sneaker legacy continues to get better each and every year. He has released some truly amazing shoes over the years, with one of them being the Nike LeBron 9. This is a classic shoe from LeBron's days with the Miami Heat, and throughout 2012, it got some amazing color schemes. Retros have been flowing, and now, Nike has an updated take on a classic as we are being gifted with the "Reverse Liverpool" offering.

As you can see in the images down below, this shoe has a mostly turquoise upper with Liverpool red on the midsole. Red also lines the black Nike swoosh which creates a unique contrast. To finish things off, black and red makeup the tongue which is a nice flourish to finish out the shoe

For those of you out there who want to get the Nike LeBron 9 "Reverse Liverpool," you will be able to do so as of tomorrow, September 21st for a price of $185 USD. Let us know what you think of this brand-new sneaker, in the comments section down below. As always, keep it locked to HNHH for more news from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

