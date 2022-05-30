Fans of LeBron James are well aware of his sneaker history. In 2022, Nike is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the Nike LeBron 9 and its little brother, the LeBron 9 Low. There are plenty of colorways worthy of a retro and as it turns out, Nike is looking to bring back some colorways but with a twist. For instance, the Nike LeBron 9 Low "Liverpool" is coming back, but this time it has been dubbed "Reverse Liverpool."

As you can see from the official images below, instead of receiving an all-red upper, this shoe has a mostly teal blue upper all while red highlights are placed throughout. Of course, there is "Liverpool" branding on the back which really helps the sneaker pop. LeBron loves his club and if you love Liverpool too, these shoes are most definitely for you.

For now, there is no release date associated with this sneaker, however, it is expected to return this Spring for a price of $200 USD. Let us know what you think of this Nike LeBron 9 Low in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

