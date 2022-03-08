2022 marks the 10-year anniversary of the Nike LeBron 9, and of course, the Nike LeBron 9 Low. As a result, Nike is looking to bring out a whole plethora of offerings this year, including some pretty dope retros. In fact, Nike is even poised to drop some models that never actually got an official release 10 years ago. One such sneaker is the Nike LeBron 9 Low "LeBronold Palmer," which can be found below.

As you can tell from the colors and the palm trees, this is a color scheme that is made to pay homage to the Miami Heat. The pastel yellow followed by the turquoise and orange highlights make this a dope tropical sneaker that has all of the down South swagger you could possibly want. Overall, it is yet another dope Nike LeBron retro, and we're sure collectors will be poised to cop these.

There is no release date for this shoe right now, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, take to the comments section down below, and let us know what you think of this very colorful sneaker.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike