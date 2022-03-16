LeBron James has some pretty incredible shoes on the market, and one of them is the Nike LeBron 9 Low which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. There are a ton of dope retros planned for this year, and many of them possess the colorful and rich history of LeBron's time with the Miami Heat. In fact, fans can expect the Nike LeBron 9 "LeBronold Palmer" to drop soon, which is a shoe that was teased as a friends and family model, but never got an official release.

In the official images below, you can see that this sneaker possesses a nice yellow upper, all while the rest of the shoe is made with turquoise and orange. These elements come together quite beautifully, and it makes for a shoe that is definitely going to turn some heads on either the street or the basketball court.

The European release date has been set for Wednesday, March 23rd, however, a North American release date has yet to be determined at this juncture. With that in mind, keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Also, let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below.