LeBron James' Nike LeBron 9 is easily one of his best shoes. Over his 19-year NBA career, LeBron has delivered a plethora of great signature offerings, however, the LeBron 9 remains one that fans always gravitate towards. In fact, the LeBron 9 has been celebrating its 10-year anniversary, and as a result, the shoe has gotten quite a few retro models.

The latest offering to get a retro is the "Big Bang" model which can be found in the photos down below. This is a shoe that LeBron wore during the 2012 All-Star Game, and it has remained iconic all of these years. With its orange upper and astronomical tongue tag, this is one of those shoes that does a great job of living up to its name. If you are a fan of very flashy basketball shoes, then it is likely that this is going to be the pair for you.

If you are interested in copping these kicks, you will be able to do so as of Friday, February 19th for a price of $240 USD on the SNKRS App. Let us know what you think of this shoe, in the comments section below, and stay tuned to HNHN for all of the latest updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

