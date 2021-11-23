When LeBron James was playing in Miami, his sneakers were some of the best basketball shoes on the market. Miami provided a colorful backdrop for whatever silhouette LeBron had on his feet, and there were plenty of friends and family releases that never made it to store shelves. These models are the stuff of legend and with the Nike LeBron 9 turning 10 years old in 2022, Nike is looking to make it up to people with some widespread releases.

For instance, it was recently revealed that the Nike LeBron 9 "Watch The Throne" would be dropping next year, all while the "Big Bang" model would make a return as well. Now, it has been announced that the infamous "Arnold Palmer" colorway will hit the market, which should make Heat fans happy. As you can see in the images below, the shoe has teal and orange highlights all while palm trees grace the upper. It is a colorful ode to Miami and one that fans will be quite nostalgic for.

As for the release date, that has not been announced, however, fans can expect a release in the new year. Stay tuned to HNHH, as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates on these, as soon as they become available. As always, let us know what you think, in the comments section below.

Image via Stadium Goods

