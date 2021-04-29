LeBron James fans look back on his days with the Miami Heat fondly. If you're a sneakerhead, these years were of particular interest thanks to the fact that he was always dropping some incredible sneakers. The LeBron 8 was one of the first shoes of the Heat era and it had a whole host of dope offerings, including "Miami Nights."

Now, the "Miami Nights" offering is set to return although this time around, it will be put on the Nike LeBron 8 Low V/2. This shoe has the same aesthetics as the original, although this time on a low-top. Red, turquoise, and black work harmoniously together on these and overall, it makes for a dope look that truly pays homage to the Miami style that has become so popular over the last few decades.

For those of you vintage LeBron-heads who are trying to get themselves a pair, you will be able to do so as of May 11th when these drop for $180 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments section below, and be sure to keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest sneaker news.

Image via Nike

