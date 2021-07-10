LeBron James will be starring in Space Jam: A New Legacywhich is set to be released next week on Friday, July 16th. It remains to be seen whether or not this Space Jam film will be any good, however, there will certainly be quite a few promotional items for the film. Of course, sneakers are a huge part of LeBron's brand and over the last few weeks, we have seen various new Space Jam Nike LeBron models make their way to the internet. One shoe that has been teased is a Nike LeBron 8 offering, which features some more subtle details that will have you ready to be a member of the Tune Squad.

As you can see in the images below, this Nike LeBron 8 comes with a mostly black upper that has some silver piping throughout, which is meant to be a nod to the digital universe within the Space Jam movie. The Nike swoosh is silver with an orange outline and if you pay attention to the sides, it becomes clear that orange is used quite a bit on this shoe. As for the back heel, one side has a cartoon version of LeBron dunking, while the other sneaker has Bugs Bunny.

All-in-all, this is a cool shoe that will certainly gain some traction upon release day. For now, there is no official drop date, so stay tuned to HNHH for more details.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike