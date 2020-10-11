LeBron James has been responsible for some pretty incredible sneakers over the years, although there is one that certainly rules them all. Of course, you probably know that we are talking about the Nike LeBron 8 "South Beach" which dropped all the way back in 2010, before LeBron even got to the Miami Heat. This sneaker is known for its gorgeous neon blue aesthetic, all while hints of pink appear on the tongue. This remains one of the most hyped LeBron models of all-time and currently sells for over $1000 on the resale market.

For years, fans have been anticipating this shoe's return, and now, it seems as though that day could finally be coming soon. According to the sneaker insider @soleheatonfeet, the "South Beach" Nike LeBron 8 will be dropping during the Spring of 2021. This is big news for LeBron fans, especially since it is being reported that numerous LeBron 8 colorways will be making their return next year. Nike is well-aware of the nostalgia surrounding these kicks, and they're making the effort to give the fans exactly what they want.

A concrete release date has yet to be determined for this upcoming model, so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.