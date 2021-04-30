When LeBron James left Cleveland the first time around and went to the Miami Heat, he immediately started to turn things up a notch with his sneaker output. The Nike LeBron 7 and 8 were some of the first shoes he got to wear in Miami and they were immediate hits among sneakerheads. Considering LeBron was in a much more vibrant city, he decided to make his sneaker colorways reflect that new reality. This led to the "South Beach" aesthetic that become so iconic and synonymous with LeBron.

The Nike LeBron 8 "South Beach" was an instant classic when it dropped 10 years ago and now, in 2021, the shoe is coming back. Thanks to @Brandon1an on Twitter, we now have a fresh look at what the updated version will look like. As you can see, it does a great job at staying true to the original as we have a bright aqua upper, black highlights on the Nike swoosh and tongue, all while the laces are pink. This shoe is truly one of a kind, and fans will be able to get a pair very soon.

An official release date has not yet been revealed although the shoe is expected to come out sometime this Spring. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images