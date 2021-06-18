LeBron James came through with some incredible shoes during his time with the Miami Heat and it is easy to see why. The city is known for its vibrant neon colors and these vibes always seem to work well on basketball shoes. As soon as LeBron got to South Beach, Nike went to work creating some of the best shoes of his career, and the Nike LeBron 8 ended up being one of his strongest creations. Perhaps the most popular colorway to come from the LeBron 8 was the "South Beach" model which is set to make its grand comeback.

Today, Nike unleashed the official images for the "South Beach" retro and as you can imagine, this sneaker lives up to the original. The upper is covered in flashy aqua leather while the Nike swoosh, midsole, and tongue are black. From there, we get pink on the laces and the outline of the tongue, which gives that perfect Miami touch.

For now, it is being reported that these will drop in Europe on the 23rd of June, while a United States release is expected in a few weeks from now. With this in mind, stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Image via Nike

