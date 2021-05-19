LeBron James is one of the greatest basketball players of all-time and throughout his historic career, he has given fans some pretty incredible sneakers. One of those shoes is the Nike LeBron 8 which is in the midst of celebrating its tenth anniversary. The shoe was immensely popular during LeBron's time in Miami and we got a whole bunch of great colorways during that era. Among those models was the Nike LeBron 8 Low, which eventually came out in a "Sprite" offering.

Now, it is being reported by Sneaker Files that the LeBron 8 Low "Sprite" is going to be making a comeback this year, much like various other LeBron 8 offerings. In the images below, you can see that the shoe is mostly covered in blue although the hints of yellowish-green help deliver a look that is undeniable Sprite-inspired. It's one of those colorways that will flash on the court and we imagine there will be a lot of people wearing these this summer.

A release date has not yet been announced although it is believed these could be dropping sometime in June. Let us know what you think of this new model, in the comments below.

Image via Flight Club

Image via FLight Club

Image via Flight Club