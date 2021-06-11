With the 10th anniversary of the Nike LeBron 8 and the Nike LeBron 8 Low upon us, numerous iconic colorways have been making their way back to the market. For instance, the Nike LeBron 8 Low "Miami Nights" is supposed to return soon while the "Sprite" colorway is also set to drop. Both of these models were heavily anticipated by fans, and Nike seems to be doing the right thing by bringing these back.

In the official images below, you can take a look at the "Sprite" model which appears to be the perfect shoe if you want to make a statement on the court. The upper is covered in flashy blue material, all while yellowish neon green is placed on the lining of the Nike swoosh, the tongue, and even the midsole. These definitely live up to the original and should prove to be a smash hit.

For those who are interested in going out and copping a pair, you will be able to do so as of Wednesday, June 16th for a price of $170 USD. These are set to be another dope drop and we're sure longtime LeBron fans will want a pair. Let us know what you think, in the comments section below.

Image via Nike

