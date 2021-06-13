Numerous Nike LeBron 8 models are coming back to the market this year as it is the 10th anniversary of the silhouette. In addition to the OG LeBron 8, we have also seen some colorways of the Nike LeBron 8 Low which also proved to be a very popular model. One of the colorways that are set to return is the "Sprite" offering which was known for its unique aesthetics. While it was supposed to drop in the middle of this upcoming week, it has now been pushed by nine days.

In the official images below, you can see that this is a very vibrant colorway. The blue upper stands out from a mile away while the yellowish-green highlights give that loud Sprite feel. This is a shoe that should prove to be popular out on the court, and if you need something that will impress your fellow ballplayers, you might want to consider grabbing a hold of these.

The new release date for this shoe has been set for Friday, June 25th at a price of $180 USD. This model will be sold at select retailers as well as the Nike SNKRS App. Let us know what you think of the shoe, in the comments section below.

Image via Nike

