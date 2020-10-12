If you are a fan of LeBron James, then you have most certainly been following his sneaker journey throughout the NBA. Ever since joining the league back in 2003, he has had his very own signature shoe with Nike, and for the most part, each silhouette has been incredibly successful. While this may be the case, LeBron's sneakers really began to take off when he joined the Miami Heat all the way back in 2010. Perhaps the biggest benefactor of this shift was the LeBron 8, which came in a multitude of now-iconic colorways.

Nike has promised to bring back some of these offerings in 2021, including the "South Beach" model. Now, @zsneakerheadz is reporting that Nike will also be bringing back the Nike LeBron 8 Low "Miami Nights" which now sells for over $2000 on the resale market. As you can see in the images below, this low-top Nike LeBron 8 features vibrant blues and reds which are typical of the Miami aesthetic. While playing for the Heat, LeBron had some great Miami-themed colorways, and these were certainly no exception.

A release date has yet to be confirmed for these although all signs point to these dropping in the Spring of 2021. Stay tuned for updates, as we will be sure to bring them to you.