LeBron James and Nike have been partnered for many years now and are currently in the midst of promoting the Nike LeBron 18. While the LeBron 18 certainly seems like the priority right now, Nike is also going to be dropping some retro and new colorways of the LeBron 8 which released about ten years ago. The Nike LeBron 8 remains one of the most legendary LeBron models and many fans are excited to get their hands on a pair. Over the course of the last few months, many colorways have been teased, and now yet another has been officially revealed by Nike.

The colorway in question is this "Lakers" model which can be seen below. The sneaker is mostly constructed with purple leather although we do get some nice yellow overlays where the laces are. From there, a yellow Nike swoosh is placed on the sides to bring the entire look together. Overall, it's the perfect sneaker for Lakers fans, especially if you're a longtime LeBron fan who always buys his sneakers.

As it stands, there is no release date for these so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Image via Nike

