There has been a plethora of dope iconic Nike LeBron shoes that have been released so far in 2021 and with 75 percent of the year still left to go, it seems like even more great models will be making their way to the market, very soon. One of them is the Nike LeBron 8 "Hardwood Classic" which is a PE from around 10 years ago. The shoe is meant to pay homage to the classic blue and orange Cleveland Cavaliers jerseys that fans remember so well at this point.

In the official images below, you can see how the model has a mostly blue upper, while orange highlights are found all the way throughout. It's hard not to be a fan of these, especially when you consider their history and the fact that they never released to the public, originally. Now, that is all about to change as this month, fans will finally have an opportunity to cop them and add a significant shoe from LeBron's history to their collection.

The release date has been officially set for April 14th, which is in just six days from now. The cost will be $200 USD, and they will be available at your local retailer, and of course, the Nike SNKRS App. Let us know if you plan on grabbing a pair, in the comments below.