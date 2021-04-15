One of the best shoes to ever grace the feet of LeBron James was the Nike LeBron 8. Many LeBron fans have a nostalgic feeling towards this silhouette, especially since it marked his journey over to Miami. LeBron got to wear various player exclusives during his LeBron 8 days, including the "Hardwood Classic" which featured the orange and blue color scheme of the vintage Cleveland Cavaliers jerseys. This shoe has been coveted for quite some time and now, it is finally getting a real release.

As you can see in the images below, the sneaker has a gorgeous blue and orange upper that brings you back to the early 2010s. The blue suede looks to be of high quality all while the orange details bring the shoe to a brand new level. This is a model that collectors have been clamoring for and it's definitely on its way to selling out upon release.

While the release date was initially set for April 14th, these will now be coming out on April 28th, through the Nike SNKRS App. Delays are common for these types of releases, although they will be here soon. Let us know whether or not you will be purchasing a pair, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

