LeBron James fans have had a lot to celebrate about over the past few weeks as the NBA superstar won his fourth championship while also bringing home his fourth Finals MVP trophy. Needless to say, everything is going LeBron's way right now, especially when it comes to off the court efforts. For instance, his Nike sneakers continue to be popular amongst fans, and heading into the end of the year, the Beaverton brand is looking to give the Nike LeBron 8 a revival.

One of the first Nike LeBron 8 colorways to be shown off is this "Gym Red" model which can be found below. The shoe has a predominantly red upper with some black thrown into the mix, all while the outsole is green. For now, it has been revealed that this sneaker is part of a LeBron 18 pack which is set to be released sometime in the near future. However, it is important to note that this pack will be exclusive to China.

For now, a North American release has yet to be revealed, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike