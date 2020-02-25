LeBron James' Nike LeBron 7 is considered to be one of the best sneakers in the aforementioned player's signature line. The shoe is celebrating its 10th anniversary and Nike has been pulling out all of the stops in order to give fans some much-needed nostalgia. A wide variety of Nike LeBron 7's have been re-released over the last little while and now, yet another is coming back into the fold. Of course, we are talking about the Nike LeBron 7 which was made in honor of Fairfax High School.

The sneaker features a black upper with yellow and red accents all the way throughout. For instance, the large Nike swoosh on the side is yellow with a red outline. Meanwhile, the laces are red all while Fairfax is written in yellow and red on the medial side. The Air Max unit on the bottom is also red which adds to the overall motif. Thanks to @youngtee on Instagram, we now have a better sense of what this collab will look like.

According to Sole Collector, these kicks will cost $200 USD with the rumored release date pegged for Friday, March 6th. Let us know in the comments below what you think of this model and whether or not you plan on copping.