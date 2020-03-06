LeBron James' Nike LeBron 7 "Fairfax" PE, which was originally created in honor of the famed Los Angeles high school in 2010, will finally be available to the public today, March 6th. The exclusive colorway, priced at $200, will be available at select retailers, including Foot Locker and Nike, starting at 10am ET.

Check out the early purchase links below.

The "Fairfax" LeBron 7s come equipped with a predominately black upper, highlighted by glossy, black patent leather overlays with varsity red and varsity maize accents strewn throughout. As a further nod to the Lions, "Fairfax" branding can be seen on the medial side of both shoes.

Scroll down to check out the official photos, and click here to preview the "Hardwood Classic Alternate" Nike LeBron 7 that is also rumored to release for the first time later this year.

Nike

