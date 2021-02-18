Sneakerheads look fondly upon the "LeBron Watch" era of LeBron James' career, which saw the superstar wearing a brand new pair of sneakers every game, which would eventually make its way to the Nike SNKRS App. While the initiative had been on hiatus for a few years, "LeBron Watch" is officially back, and just last month, he dropped the Nike LeBron 8 "Graffiti" as the first sneaker in the activation.

Now, Nike and LeBron are back for "LeBron Watch," this time with a gorgeous rendition of the Nike LeBron 7, this time in a Los Angeles Dodgers offering. As you can see in the images below, the sneaker has a white base, all while the toe box and mudguard are blue with palm trees placed throughout. We also get a steady dose of red throughout the silhouette, which helps completely drive home the concept of the shoe. Overall, it's one of the dopest LeBron 7s we've seen in a while, and fans will definitely enjoy these.

As for the release date, we don't have those details at this time, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information. Also, let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

