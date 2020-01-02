Fans of the Nike LeBron 7 will be happy to know that Nike has plans to continue the retros in 2020, following recent releases of classic colorways such as the "Red Carpet" and "Christmas" edition. Up next for the LeBron 7 is the beloved "China Moon" colorway, which will be available via Nike SNKRS today, January 2nd, at 10am ET for the retail price of $200.

Check out some early purchase links in the tweets embedded below.

The special edition kicks originally released in 2009 as part of the annual October festival at select House of Hoops locations. The 2020 version is a carbon copy of the original, complete with a regal white and metallic gold color scheme.

In addition to today's drop, Nike also has plans to retro the "All Star" Nike LeBron 7 in February. Click here for more details on that and continue scrolling for official photos of the China Moon colorway.

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike