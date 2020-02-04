LeBron James is one of the best players we have ever seen and he has the signature shoes to match. One of his most beloved models is the Nike LeBron 7 which saw a brand new era of dope colorways and on-court triumphs. With the All-Star game quickly approaching, Nike is coming through with a retro of the Nike LeBron 7 "All-Star" which is known for its all-over blue aesthetic and black Nike swoosh.

The all-star weekend is a perfect time to play on people's nostalgia and that's exactly what Nike is doing here. If you're a LeBron fan, you will surely remember these sneakers as they came at an interesting time in LeBron's career. For those who want to cop these, they will be available on Wednesday, February 12th for $200 USD which is the standard price for LeBron retros. This information comes courtesy of Sole Collector.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of these and whether or not you plan on copping. Also, let us know if you plan to hoop in these or if you want to keep them for more casual occasions.

Image via Nike

