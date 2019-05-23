The Nike LeBron 3 returns to retailers today, May 23, in a Saint Vincent-Saint Mary's "Home" colorway for the first time since the kicks debuted in 2006.

The special edition sneakers, retailing for $175, will be available at select Nike Basketball retailers including Foot Locker and SNKRS starting at 10am ET. Check out some early purchase links below.

Inspired by LeBron's alma mater, the kicks sport a green and gold color scheme atop a white leather upper. The kicks also feature shamrock detailing on the heels, SVSM logos on the insoles and SVSM branding near the metallic gold eyelets.

Continue scrolling for a closer look at the SVSM LeBron 3s.

Nike LeBron 3 SVSM/Nike

