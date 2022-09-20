LeBron James is entering his 20th season in the NBA, which means his 20th signature shoe is coming out on the market. Fans have been gearing up for the Nike LeBron 20, and it seems like LeBron won't be disappointing. His new shoe has a low-top profile, and this is something sneakerheads have wanted for years. Now they have it, and some cool colorways are coming to the market.

One of those offerings was reported on just last week, although it was called "Barely Green" at the time. Today, Jordan Brand officially unveiled the LeBron 20, and the colorway in question is now being called "Time Machine." As you can see below, the shoe has a light green upper with some nice pink on the midsole. There are some unique colors on the two swooshes, and with the orange near the tongue, it is clear that this colorway is going for a vibrant look.

For all of the LeBron fans out there who want to support his new signature shoe, you will be able to do so as of Thursday, September 29th for a price of $200 USD. Let us know what you think of this latest release, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

