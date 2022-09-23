LeBron James' 20th signature shoe has arrived, and fans are excited to finally try it out. This is a big year for LeBron given the fact that it is his 20th season in the NBA. He and the Lakers will be on a mission, and throughout the year, we get to watch him play in what is being considered his best signature shoe in quite some time. Fans are excited to see all of the many colorways we will get, and it is easy to see why.

Speaking of new Nike LeBron 20 colorways, we have the "Bred" model down below. Black and red are two colors that go together perfectly, and this shoe is another example of that. The upper here is covered in black mesh as there are two swooshes on the side. One swoosh is gold while the other is silver. Red stitching is placed around both swooshes, and if you're looking for more red, you will find it on the outsole.

For now, there is no release date for the Nike LeBron 20 "Bred." Instead, you will have to stay tuned to HotNewHipHop as we will bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. As always, let us know what you think of this brand-new model, in the comments down below.

Image via Nike

