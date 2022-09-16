LeBron James will be heading into his 20th NBA season this year so it is only fitting that he will be releasing his 20th signature sneaker with Nike. The Nike LeBron line has been a huge seller for Nike over the years, and there is no doubt that the LeBron 20 is getting some hype, especially since James is going back to low-top silhouettes.

As you can see in the images down below, one of the first LeBron 20 colorways will be this "Barely Green" option. The shoe has a light green mesh upper, while multiple shades of pink are placed on the midsole. There are two swooshes on the side of the shoe with one being turquoise and the other multi-color. It's a nice vibrant colorway that is a solid start to what is shaping up to be a great silhouette.

At the time of writing this article, the Nike LeBron 20 "Barely Green" does not have a release date. With that being said, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. As always, let us know what you think of these, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike