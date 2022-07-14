The 2004 Summer Olympics were one to forget for Team USA. They shockingly lost out on the Gold Medal as they fell in the semi-finals. America eventually took home the Bronze but it certainly wasn't the result people wanted. One of the members of that team was LeBron James. Of course, LeBron was coming off of his rookie season at the time, and throughout the Games, he wore a Nike LeBron 2 colorway, simply called "USA."

As it turns out, that "USA" offering will be among the Nike LeBron 2s that are set to come back this year. In the images down below, courtesy of @US_11, you can see how the shoe has a white upper all while the highlights are mostly navy blue, with some red added for a pop of color. These were certainly nice at the time, and almost 20 years later, they still hold up.

For now, a release date has yet to be revealed, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of this Nike LeBron 2, in the comments section down below.

Image via US_11

Image via US_11

Image via US_11