LeBron James has released a ton of amazing sneakers throughout the course of his career. When he just started in the NBA, he was dropping signature shoes with Nike that would ultimately change the game for a lot of young hoopers out there. The Nike LeBron 2 was one of those shoes, and in 2004, he always had some unique PEs on his feet.

One of those models was the Nike LeBron 2 "Maccabi"Nike LeBron 2 "Maccabi" which was worn against Maccabi Elite Tel Aviv during an exhibition game. To mark this game, LeBron wore a PE that was mostly comprised of a white upper with some gold accents. As you can see in the images down below, this sneaker is actually set to return. The shoe will be an exact remake of the original, and there is no doubt that this shoe will appeal to fans who have been watching LeBron for a very long time.

The release date for this shoe has been set for Wednesday, September 28th. The price is going to be $215 USD and pairs will be available over on the SNKRS App. Let us know what you think, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

