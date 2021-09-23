LeBron James is one of the biggest athletes in the world and his work with Nike is a prime example of his broad worldwide reach. Since his very first season in the NFL, LeBron has been delivering some phenomenal shoes to his fans and going into his 19th season, he has plans to create even more great silhouettes. His latest shoe just so happens to be the Nike LeBron 19, which was shown off this summer in a “Space Jam” colorway. The orange and blue offering was unique, although now, a new version of the “Space Jam” model has been shown off online.

As you can see in the images below, this new shoe has a white, grey, and blue aesthetic that makes it the perfect sneaker for the winter months. There are some interesting patterns that can be found throughout the silhouette, and these geometric shapes fit with the algorithmic themes of the movie. The blues really pop here and there is no doubt that these will go hard on the court.

For now, these kicks do not have a release date, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from the world of sneakers. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments below.

