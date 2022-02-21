Every single year, LeBron James comes out with a brand new signature sneaker. This year, it is the Nike LeBron 19, which has already been released in a plethora of dope colorways. About mid-way through the sneaker's lifespan, it is given a low-top variation for the hoopers who don't need as much stability on the floor. It is about that time for the Nike LeBron 19 Low to get some shine, and now, we have some high-quality images that have hit the internet.

Down below, you can see what appears to be a classic "Bred" model. The upper is mostly covered in black, while the toe box is white. From there, we have red on the midsole as well as the outsole, and even the lining on the inside. Overall, it is a pretty basic offering but it is one that will certainly be familiar to fans and consumers alike.

For now, a release date for this brand new sneaker has not been revealed. With that in mind, be sure to keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these gorgeous kicks, in the comments section below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike