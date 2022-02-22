Now that the Nike LeBron 19 has been out for a while, it is time for the low-top version to make its way to the market. So far, a "Magic Fruity Pebbles" and "Bred" colorway have surfaced online, and fans are very eager to see what else is going to drop soon. Luckily, new images continue to make their way to the internet, as recently, we got a fresh look at the Nike LeBron 19 Low "Hawaii," pictured below.

This shoe has a gorgeous pink and peach upper to it, while the tongue and back heel is purple with some flowery graphics to it. This sets up the "Hawaii" motif quite nicely, and with the yellow Nike swoosh on the midsole, there is no doubt that this is a pretty interesting sneaker. Hoopers love something flashy for the court, and these definitely fit that bill to a T.

At this moment, a release date has not yet been revealed, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. As always, let us know what you think of these, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

