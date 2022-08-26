LeBron James' sneaker legacy is pretty expansive. He has delivered a whole plethora of dope shoes throughout his career, and the Nike LeBron 19 Low is one of them. While LeBron's Nike LeBron 20 is on the way, the LeBron 19 is still getting some much-deserved love. With the summer almost over, Nike is getting in some new colorways, and as you can see down below, the "Ghost Green" aesthetic is coming to the silhouette.

In the official images, you can see that the shoe has a mostly black upper. The side are made with mesh but the toe box has some leather which definitely changes the texture. From there, we have some blue at the front of the midsole. To end things off, ghost green is found on the back heel, and the Nike swoosh. This adds a nice pop of color that will stand out on the basketball court.

For now, this sneaker does not have a release date, however, it will be dropping soon for a price of $160 USD. As always, let us know your thoughts on this brand-new model, in the comments section down below. Also, keep it locked to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

